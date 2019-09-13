PanTheryx adds Dr. Oz to board

BOULDER — PanTheryx Inc. is adding daytime talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, known just as “Dr. Oz,” to its corporate board.

In a press release Friday, the Boulder-based biologics company said Oz will primarily act as an adviser on company strategy.

PanTheryx makes medical foods and treatments for gastrointestinal infections and bases those products on colostrum, the first milk produced by mammals after they give birth. Newborn animals need colostrum to gain passive immunity to disease.

The company last landed a $50 million investment from New York-based investment firm Perceptive Partners in June. CEO Mark Braman previously told BizWest the company plans to start clinical trials of its medicinal foods candidates with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year, and to have biologic treatments in trials by Q1 2020.

Last year, PanTheryx’s chief medical officer Mark Grabowsky penned a post sponsored by the company on Dr. Oz’s website promoting colostrum.