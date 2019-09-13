Funding Friday: Heska raises outside stock market, IT and AI firms raise north of $12M each

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Some notable rounds this week:

Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) launched a $75 million private debt offering after the close of trading Wednesday to pay off existing debt and fund potential acquisitions, with the new debt scheduled to reach maturity by 2026. The off-market sale caused a spike in trading volume as stockholders sold shares, pushing the stock’s sale price almost 10 percent at the start of trading Thursday.

Unsupervised.com Inc. , an AI data analysis company, raised $12.75 million in its seed funding round, with $1.09 million remaining for sale.

Liqid Inc. , a Broomfield IT infrastructure platform maker, reported raising $12.3 million Monday, with $7.7 million still available in the offering.

InDevR Inc. completed a $7 million Series A round Tuesday, led by life science investment group Adjuvant Capital. The Boulder company, which was a winner of a 2018 BizWest IQ Award, plans to use the funds to promote its flu vaccine potency test and to develop other products.

Other filings this week (Source: Securities and Exchange Commission):