Agnes named to Baldrige Board of Overseers

BOULDER — The Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology has appointed Gerry Agnes, president and CEO of Elevations Credit Union, to the Board of Overseers for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. The Baldrige Award is the nation’s highest honor for organizational innovation and performance excellence.

The Board of Overseers consists of 12 business leaders representing all sectors of the U.S. economy and the organizations eligible for the Baldrige Award (manufacturing, small business, service, health care, education and nonprofit). These leaders evaluate the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, provide policy guidance and assess how the Baldrige Award serves the national interest.

Agnes directs Elevations Credit Union’s strategic objectives, which focus on employee engagement, a loyal membership and superior financial performance. In the midst of the financial crisis of 2008, he led the charge to pursue the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. The Baldrige effort rallied the Elevations team to outperform both in-market competitors and credit unions nationwide, and in 2014, Elevations was named a Baldrige Award recipient by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker.

Named after Malcolm Baldrige, the 26th Secretary of Commerce, the Baldrige Award was established by Congress in 1987. Awards may be given annually to organizations in each of the six categories. The award promotes innovation and excellence in organizational performance, recognizes the achievements and results of U.S. organizations, and publicizes successful performance strategies. Since the first group was recognized in 1988, 124 awards have been presented to 115 organizations (including eight repeat recipients).

NIST manages the Baldrige Award in close conjunction with the private sector.