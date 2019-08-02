A-Basin joins Ikon Pass after severing ties with Epic

DENVER — After announcing in February that it would no longer accept Epic Passes next ski season, Arapahoe Basin has joined forces with Ikon Pass.

Ikon Pass holders will have seven-day access to A-Basin on the Ikon Pass with no blackout dates, and five-day access on the Ikon Base Pass, with selected blackout dates, according to an Ikon news release.

“Arapahoe Basin is thrilled to partner with the Ikon Pass and join its community of like-minded mountain destinations. A-Basin is a bold, aspirational mountain with legendary character that invites skiers and riders to find adventure at every turn, an ideal fit for the Ikon Pass,” said Alan Henceroth, chief operating officer, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Ikon pass holders now have access to 40 resorts, six of which are in Colorado.

A-Basin ended its partnership with Broomfield-based Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) because of concerns of overcrowding.

Arapahoe Basin’s “ski area is feeling a pinch on parking and facility space,” the company said in February. “Due to these constraints, Arapahoe Basin believes its staff can take better care of its guests by separating from Vail Resorts.”