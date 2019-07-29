Bike Fort Collins appoints new director

FORT COLLINS — Bike Fort Collins has appointed Dave Dixon as the organization’s executive director.

Dixon replaces interim executive director Bruce Henderson. Dixon’s role will be to increase participation in active transportation and advance culture and policy changes that support safer streets and neighborhoods.

Sponsored Content

Prevent Fraud With These Simple Tips

Identity theft is a trillion-dollar industry in an ever-expanding market, while the growing popularity of debit cards has been accompanied by rising debit card fraud. Check out these tips for several measures you can take to reduce the opportunities for fraudsters to steal from you. Read More

Dixon has more than 20 years of experience leading and collaborating with a wide range of companies and community organizations and groups. He served as president of the Denver Active 20-30 Children’s Foundation and chaired its flagship fundraising event, The Denver Polo Classic — one of the largest charitable polo tournaments in the country. He has also served on a number of non-profit boards, including chairing the Cherry Arts Board, parent to the nationally recognized Cherry Creek Arts Festival. He also served as marketing and sponsorship director with Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

In the coming months, BFC will finalize and release a strategic plan for the future of the organization.