Local Charming Charlie stores among those shuttering in bankruptcy

FORT COLLINS and WESTMINSTER — All 261 Charming Charlie jewelry locations across the country — including local stores in Fort Collins and Westminster — are closing as part of the clothing and jewelry seller’s chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

The store closures are being overseen by retail strategy consultants with Hilco Merchant Resources and asset restructuring facilitator SB360 Capital Partners.

The Charming Charlie in Fort Collins is located at 2721 Council Tree Ave. and the Westminster location is at 14644 Orchard Parkway.

The Houston-based chain filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware late last week. According to court documents, Charming Charlie has assets valued between $0 and $50,000 and liabilities of $50 million to $100 million.

Stores are expected to be shuttered by Aug. 31.

“Following extensive analysis, the debtors and their advisors have made the difficult decision to seek authority to close and wind down or conduct other similar themed sales for all of the debtors’ brick-and-mortar store locations,” court documents show. “The decision has been made after the implementation of numerous cost-reduction measures and the closure of approximately 100 underperforming stores. These efforts simply were not sufficient to stabilize the debtors’ businesses and ensure long-term profitability.”