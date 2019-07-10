Boston bank becomes biggest shareholder of Clovis Oncology

BOULDER — State Street Corp., one of the world’s largest financial firms, has purchased a 10 percent stake in Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS), becoming its largest shareholder in the process.

The Boston-based bank acquired 5,333,649 shares of the Boulder cancer therapy company for a 10.06 percent share, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SSGA Funds Management Inc., a State Street subsidiary, holds 4,454,933 of those shares, totalling an 8.4 percent stake in all of Clovis’ shares. Clovis currently has 53 million shares outstanding.

The transaction makes State Street the largest owner of Clovis stock, edging out the 5,239,304 shares owned by Palo Alto Investors LP, according to ownership data compiled by Nasdaq.