Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Colorado Automobile Dealers Association fuel efficiency suit dismissed

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A lawsuit from the  Colorado Automobile Dealers Association challenging states stricter fuel efficiency standards for cars has been dismissed by a Colorado district court judge, according to a Denver Post report. 

The judge determined the association did not have legal standing to challenge the standards, which start in 2022 and require most vehicles to achieve 39 miles per gallon.

DENVER — A lawsuit from the  Colorado Automobile Dealers Association challenging states stricter fuel efficiency standards for cars has been dismissed by a Colorado district court judge, according to a Denver Post report. 

The judge determined the association did not have legal standing to challenge the standards, which start in 2022 and require most vehicles to achieve 39 miles per gallon.


 