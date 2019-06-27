Boulder Scientific expands R&D, manufacturing at Longmont plant

LONGMONT — Industrial chemical maker Boulder Scientific Co. is expanding its Longmont operations to boost research, development and manufacturing capabilities at the firm’s 4161 Specialty Place facility.

New research laboratories have been added to the 33,000-square-foot building, which was formerly used mainly for warehousing and administrative purposes.

“The site features five manufacturing cells that were installed by its original owner. Boulder Scientific plans to retrofit each cell to satisfy increasing manufacturing demand, adding employees to staff each cell as they become operational,” according to a Boulder Scientific news release. “Each cell will likely manufacture a different product, enabling the company to continue diversifying its product line.”

The company currently has 10 employees working in Longmont. Another 10 jobs are expected to be added in the coming months followed by more gradual growth over the next few years.

“We’re excited about our ability to better utilize the Longmont plant and look forward to working with our customers to tap the potential of this enhanced facility,” Boulder Scientific CEO Scott Birmingham said in a prepared statement.

In addition to Longmont, Boulder Scientific has operations in Mead, Milliken and Hudson. In total, the company employs about 200 workers.