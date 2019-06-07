FirstBank closing Boulder branch, Bank of Colorado opening 2

FirstBank, Colorado’s second-largest bank with branches throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, is closing a branch in Boulder.

The bank’s Table Mesa branch, located inside a King Sooper’s grocery store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, was approved for closure in March, according to data from the Colorado Division of Banking. The date of the bank closure has yet to be announced.

Fort Collins-based Bank of Colorado has been approved by the state to open new branches in Littleton and Cherry Creek in Denver.

The Littleton branch will be located at 2679 W. Main St., and the Cherry Creek branch is at 100 Garfield St., Suite 100.

Points West Community Bank, a Windsor-headquartered institution with banks in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming, is opening a second branch in Greeley.

That new branch, which was first reported by BizWest in April, will be inside the historic building at 940 Ninth Ave., formerly home to Woody’s Newsstand. It is expected to open later this year.