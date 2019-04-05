Woody’s location in Greeley to become Points West Community Bank

GREELEY — Points West Community Bank, a Windsor-headquartered institution with banks in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming, is opening a second branch location in Greeley.

The new branch, expected to open later this year, will be inside the historic building at 940 Ninth Ave., formerly home to Woody’s Newsstand.

The iconic Woody’s closed in 2018 after more than 80 years in business.

“The bank has been working with local contractor, architectural, and design teams to reimagine the space once known for newspapers, cigars, and coffee into a state of the art community bank that will expand upon its current footprint at 6801 W. 20th St.,” according to a Points West news release.

The bank is still finalizing details related to the design of the branch, but Points West intends to maintain the space as a community gathering place, the release said.

“We believe that downtown Greeley is the perfect place for Points West. We’re community focused: we support local businesses, we make decisions locally, we support local causes, and see the strength of the vibrant downtown community,” Points West Greeley market president Tim Ulrich said in a statement. “We can’t wait to share our story, and become part of the history of such a local downtown landmark.”