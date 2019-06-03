MenuTrinfo nourished by healthy diet of business

FORT COLLINS — Betsy Craig can see the future. Or perhaps it’s better to say she can foresee future trends.

Nine years ago, when she started MenuTrinfo, menu labeling and allergen training were barely a blip on the hospitality-industry radar. Today, it’s a big deal.

The big push for MenuTrinfo was a change in legislation in May 2018, requiring restaurants and certain retail food establishments with 20 or more locations or that meet other criteria to disclose certain information to the consumer. Calorie counts must be in full view on menus or menu boards. Nutritional information such as total fat, cholesterol and sodium, as well as other written information, must be available to the customer upon request in a written format. Look at the menu board at any AMC theater or a Kroger prepared-food menu, and MenuTrinfo’s work is on full display.

Sponsored Content

Tax Season Review and Planning Tips

Every tax season has its own set of challenges. 2019 seemed different and based on conversations with other CPA firms, everyone agrees that there were a unique set of challenges. So, what caused the pains of the 2019 tax filing season? Read More

“We’ve watched a lot of people drop off because they just couldn’t sustain what was coming,” said Craig, referring to the rush of new business that came when the law was enacted. Many large chain restaurants and convenience stores waited until almost the last minute to comply. The MenuTrinfo team more than held its own as new clients came on board, and the company saw substantial growth.

MenuTrinfo did more than meet the challenge of the influx of business. The company added new products and services, beefing up its own menu.

“Two years ago, we added Kitchens with Confidence, and now that’s a six-figure recurring funnel,” Craig said. Kitchens with Confidence (KwC) audits kitchens at institutions, primarily universities, and then trains managers how to have either areas that are dedicated to allergen- and gluten-free menus and preparation areas, or entire kitchens that are “free from.” Once the kitchen meets KwC standards, it receives a certification.

______________________________________________

MenuTrinfo Inc.

2629 Redwing Road, Unit 280

Fort Collins, CO 80526

970-295-4370

menutrinfo.com

Betsy Craig, CEO

Founded: 2010

Employees: 12

Primary service: Nutritional information and restaurant allergen training

Growth: 101%

______________________________________________

AllerTrain, another service under the MenuTrinfo umbrella, trains food-service professionals about food allergens, and how to serve meals to diners with food allergies and sensitivities. More states are requiring food handlers take this training every two years.

MenuTrinfo recently introduced Lifestyle Diets to help food establishments understand how their menu items match up with specific diets. Recipes are entered into the proprietary software and generates reports that match dishes to paleo, keto, vegan and other lifestyle diets.

Next up is an online nutrition calculator and adding more training courses — and adding new clients to the roster.

Craig has a strong desire for the region: She wants to see more women-owned businesses in northern Colorado.

“I don’t see the same support here for women business owners that I see in other parts of the country,” she said. “We should make up half (of locally owned businesses) and we don’t. I’d really like to see that change.”

Here’s to the future — Betsy Craig style.

See list.