AFM opens new Windsor clinic

WINDSOR — Associates in Family Medicine has opened its new Windsor facility. Staff at the new facility will offer primary and urgent care services.

The building is located at 1683 Main St. on the southeast corner of Main Street and 17th Street. The two-story, 14,200-square-foot building includes an urgent care open seven days per week as well as expanded primary care services that AFM already offered in Windsor. Existing AFM providers will move to the new facility along with a number of new primary care and urgent care providers. With nearly five times the square footage, 26 exam rooms and increased access for acute conditions, the clinic will deliver non-emergency urgent care in addition to full-spectrum family medicine, obstetrics, pediatrics, sports medicine, and radiology services, the company said in an announcement.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

“Our new facility in Windsor allows us to continue caring for Windsor and the surrounding communities while enhancing access and value for our patients,” said Craig Luzinski, CEO of AFM. “We’ve provided high-quality care to Windsor for more than a decade now, and we look forward to providing greater access to high-level, exceptional care for the entire Northern Colorado community.”

The new urgent care will be open for walk-in visits Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday walk-in availability from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. AFM Windsor primary care providers are all accepting new patients.

A community open house at the new building will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 15.