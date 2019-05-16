Colorado Petroleum Council names new director

DENVER — Lynn Granger, former chief operating officer of business advocacy group Colorado Concern, has been named the Colorado Petroleum Council’s new executive director.

“In her new role, Granger will lead API’s efforts in the state, helping the natural gas and oil industry create jobs, generate more revenue for the state and make America less reliant on foreign energy,” according to a council news release.

Granger takes over the position from Tracee Bentley, now the CEO of Texas-based oil and gas group Permian Strategic Partnership.

“This is a pivotal time for energy policy, both in Colorado and across the nation,” Granger said in a prepared statement. “The Colorado Petroleum Council has quickly established its leadership in an industry that supports 232,900 jobs in Colorado. I am honored to have the opportunity to bring industry, community, and government leaders together to ensure that Colorado continues to lead the nation in balancing safe, responsible development with strong environmental stewardship.”