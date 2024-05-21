Developer plans to replace Hyundai site in Boulder with housing

BOULDER — A development team led by Element Properties LLC has submitted a proposal to Boulder city planners that would transform the site of Foundation Hyundai of Boulder, a car dealership near the city’s Boulder Junction district, into an apartment community with about 150 units.

The development, known as 30/Bluff, is scheduled for a conceptual review by members of the Boulder Planning Board on Tuesday evening.

To build the 118,927-square-foot residential project at 2555 30th St., the car dealership would be demolished, planning documents show.

Foundation Hyundai of Boulder is owned by Foundation Automotive Corp., a Houston-based chain of car dealerships with a handful of operations in Colorado, including in Westminster. Foundation submitted plans last year to city officials in Broomfield to build a Hyundai sales and service center at 4101 Industrial Lane.

“By redeveloping an existing parcel and transforming it from a car dealership to well-located housing, 30/Bluff will take advantage of existing city services and significant investments in the Boulder Junction area, such as active and passive transit options, wet and dry utilities infrastructure, significant parks and multi-use paths, and public-private partnerships for a vibrant and equitable neighborhood,” a memo to city planners from Coburn Partners, a representative of the developer.

The 30/Bluff apartment complex would be built on a nearly two-acre parcel and is expected to include studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, planning documents show.

“The project will provide high quality, market-rate housing designed to integrate with the variety of amenities the neighborhood already possesses, while capturing the unique spirit of Boulder in its design and common area programming,” said the memo from the development team, representatives of which declined on Tuesday to comment on the project.

The community “will provide additional housing in a location convenient to transit and employment centers, while removing a commercial use that is not contemplated for Boulder Junction and is out of step with the community’s other goals around climate change and transportation,” the memo said. “It will not remove any existing service commercial uses, will provide excellent access to alternative means of transportation and allow new residents to support existing and newly established retail and restaurant businesses in the Boulder Junction area.”