IBM to partner with CU on quantum computing research

BOULDER — IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM), through its Q Network program, is partnering with schools such as the University of Colorado on quantum computing research.

CU will “seek collaborations with IBM Q scientists and engineers through its CUbit Quantum Initiative, where university, industry and government scientists conduct joint [research and development], train students to contribute to the expanding quantum workforce, and engage with a range of industry partners,” according to an IBM news release.

The IBM Q Network provides its organizations with quantum expertise and resources, quantum software and developer tools, as well as cloud-based access to quantum software and developer tools, and cloud-based access to IBM’s most advanced, commercially available and scalable universal quantum computing systems, the release said.

“Developing practical quantum applications that drive business and scientific breakthroughs requires a diverse ecosystem,” Anthony Annunziata, IBM Q Network Global Lead, said in a prepared statement. “Partnering with these world-leading academic and research institutions is key as we work to educate, empower, and get the next generation of students ‘quantum ready’ to advance the field.”