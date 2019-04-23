New Zealand company eyes Boulder, Broomfield for HQ

A New Zealand-based company that provides a crime-intelligence platform for retailers is considering Boulder, Broomfield or Denver counties for a new U.S. headquarters.

The company, under the code name “Project Gotham,” received approval April 18 from the Colorado Economic Development Commission for $3,657,406 in job-growth tax incentives over eight years, according to the Denver Business Journal.

The company also is considering Texas or Oregon for the estimated 160 jobs, which would pay an average annual wage of $124,696, according to the DBJ.

The description of “Project Gotham” would appear to match that of Auror, a New Zealand-based company that has announced plans to expand into the North American market. Auror’s Crime Intelligence Platform streamlines the crime workflow in a retail environment, from reporting incidents to investigating criminal activity.

In a recent online job posting for a senior account executive in Denver, Auror said,

“We are expanding our team and putting boots on the ground in Denver to better serve the opportunity we have in North America. We are looking for a highly motivated and results driven senior account executive with deep experience in enterprise sales to rapidly expand our North American market share.

“As a senior account executive you will be responsible for driving new business growth across North America, along with managing complex sales cycles and presenting to C-level and Asset Protection (AP) executives, the value of Auror.

“As a senior member of the Denver-based team we’ll also look to you to provide guidance to others on the team, and you’ll play a key role in building a great culture in our Denver office.”

A call to Auror for comment was not returned.