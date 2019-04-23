Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Dog daycare center to open in Fort Collins

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Dogtopia, a dog daycare, boarding and spa facility, will open a new location in Fort Collins on May 6.

The business will be at 2101 S. College Ave. It is owned by Ashley Todd, 25, who was originally from Anchorage and moved to Colorado to attend Colorado State University, where she graduated with a degree in business management and marketing.

The new Fort Collins Dogtopia will celebrate its grand opening on May 19.

Dogtopia will offer personalized care for dogs in a fun, safe and comfortable environment. Its three key benefits are education, exercise and socialization. Dogtopia employs webcam technology in each playroom so dog owners can check on their pets remotely.

“We are thrilled to bring Dogtopia to the neighborhood and provide much-needed care for dogs in the area,” Todd said in a press release. “Our mission is to create the most exciting day ever for pups, while giving their parents peace of mind while they’re away.”

Dogtopia will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Information about the company can be found by calling 970-305-5715 or at www.dogtopia.com/fort-collins

FORT COLLINS — Dogtopia, a dog daycare, boarding and spa facility, will open a new location in Fort Collins on May 6.

The business will be at 2101 S. College Ave. It is owned by Ashley Todd, 25, who was originally from Anchorage and moved to Colorado to attend Colorado State University, where she graduated with a degree in business management and marketing.

The new Fort Collins Dogtopia will celebrate its grand opening on May 19.

Dogtopia will offer personalized care for dogs in a fun, safe and comfortable environment. Its three key benefits are education, exercise and socialization. Dogtopia employs webcam technology in each playroom so dog owners can check on their pets remotely.

“We are thrilled to bring Dogtopia to the neighborhood and provide much-needed care for dogs in the area,” Todd said in a press release. “Our mission is to create the most exciting day ever for pups, while giving their parents peace of mind while they’re away.”

Dogtopia will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Information about the company can be found by calling 970-305-5715 or at www.dogtopia.com/fort-collins


 