Boston returning to Gibbons-White

BOULDER — Chris Boston, a former vice president with Boulder-based commercial real estate brokerage Gibbons-White Inc., will soon return to the firm after launching his own brokerage last year.

Boston, who founded Boston Pace Inc. with brother Mike Boston, will start his role as Gibbons-White’s vice president of brokerage May 1.

Sponsored Content

Understand & Optimize Inventory – For Business Owners

How a business manages its inventory can be a great source of increased margins. At Elevations Credit Union, we’re focused on helping our business members achieve financial health, and in this article, we discuss understanding and optimizing inventory. Read More

“I started talking with [Gibbons-White CEO] Lynda [Gibbons] several months back about combining resources and joining firms,” Boston said. “She was extremely receptive to that — we worked well together for many years and have great chemistry.”

Boston Pace associate broker Kegan McNutt and property manager Wendy Riehman will accompany Boston on his move back to Gibbons-White. Boston’s team will work out of Gibbons-White’s Boulder offices.

“The level of support with the team that’s in place is phenomenal and very difficult to duplicate,” Boston said. “The marketing staff, the administrative support are all fantastic.”

Because it has only been a little more than a year since Boston struck out on his own after more than 15 years with his former firm, most of the Gibbons-White staff will be familiar faces.

“I had a tremendous amount of fun working with everyone there, and I missed that,” Boston said.

Regarding his tenure operating Boston Pace, he said, “It’s been a great experience to own my own firm, but I quickly recognized that Gibbons-White is a powerhouse. They dominate commercial brokerage in Boulder County, so it will be good to be back.”

Boston will bring not only his team to Gibbons-White but also some assets.

“This fusion of talent will add 250,000 square feet. to our real estate assets under management, and 80,000 square feet to the portfolio of available property, bringing the total to about 2.5 million square feet,” Gibbons said in an email.

“We worked together for many years under our shared vision of ‘Inspired, Informed, and Invested’ and are excited to raise the bar even higher by adding leadership in strategic planning for the benefit of our collective clients,” she said.