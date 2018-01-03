Boston brothers open commercial real estate firm in Boulder

BOULDER — Brothers Chris Boston and Mike Boston have partnered to form Boston Pace Inc., a commercial real estate firm in Boulder.

Chris Boston is president and managing broker of the firm at 2315 Broadway. He was the vice president of brokerage services at Gibbons-White Inc., a commercial brokerage in Boulder he was with for 15 years.

Mike Boston is a principal at Boston Pace and for 22 years was a partner in Denver-based Jones Barclay Boston, a wealth-management firm that a year ago merged with financial advisory firm The Colony Group of Boston.

Boston Pace offers commercial-brokerage, investment-property and property-management services.

Chris Boston said that he and Mike had worked together on investment properties they both owned, and with Mike leaving Jones Barclay Boston, “it was a good time to go into business together. … Mike has been a CPA for the past 24 years, and he is a natural at evaluating investment property.”

The firm has five employees including Chris and Mike. Wendy Riehman is leading the property-management division. Stacey Kerns and Kegan McNutt are broker associates.

Boston said he plans to grow the firm slowly and focus on properties in Boulder County and the surrounding areas.

Chris Boston has served on the board of directors for the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors, the advisory board for the CoStar database and is a founding member and is serving on the advisory board for the Xceligent database for the Boulder/Louisville/Broomfield/Lafayette/Longmont areas.

He is a past chairman of the Commercial Brokers of Boulder and past president of the board of directors for the Colorado Technology Center Owners Association, and he has served on the board of the Boulder Economic Council.