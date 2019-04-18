Durango electric utility considers alternative supplies

DURANGO — The electric utility serving the Durango area could save money by buying electricity from alternative sources, but the utility is uncertain what it would cost to leave its current source.

La Plata Electric Association buys at least 95 percent of its power from Tri-State Generation and Transmission, which generates most of its power from coal-fired generation plants. The LPEA would like renewable alternatives because of declining prices in that arena, according to a report in the Durango Herald.

Sponsored Content

Understand & Optimize Inventory – For Business Owners

How a business manages its inventory can be a great source of increased margins. At Elevations Credit Union, we’re focused on helping our business members achieve financial health, and in this article, we discuss understanding and optimizing inventory. Read More

The LPEA board has yet to determine what it wants to do, but has directed its staff to continue to study the costs of changing to alternative supplies.