Aurora Organic Dairy opens Missouri milk-production facility

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Boulder-based Aurora Organic Dairy on Wednesday opened its new milk-production and storage facility in Columbia, Mo.

The 127,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 160 new jobs in the area, the company said in a press release. The facility is Aurora Organic Dairy’s second milk-production facility, joining one in Platteville in Weld County.

Sponsored Content

Understand & Optimize Inventory – For Business Owners

How a business manages its inventory can be a great source of increased margins. At Elevations Credit Union, we’re focused on helping our business members achieve financial health, and in this article, we discuss understanding and optimizing inventory. Read More

“Aurora Organic Dairy is a great company that will ultimately bring more than 160 quality jobs to Missouri,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said at a grand-opening ceremony. “Missouri’s central location and infrastructure network are two keys to attracting and retaining good businesses here in our state. We look forward to supporting their growth for years to come.”

Aurora Organic Dairy produces and processes organic milk, operating both dairy farms and milk-bottling facilities. The company grows a portion of its own certified organic feed and pasture, raises and milks organic cows at eight farms, and processes and packages milk at the Columbia and Platteville locations.

The new Columbia plant will help AOD deliver more organic milk products with all the variety and convenience today’s consumers want, the company said.

“Our company’s mission is to deliver high-quality organic milk with integrity to everyone, everywhere,” Aurora Organic Dairy CEO Scott McGinty said in a prepared statement. “Products like these not only offer consumers more organic product choices, but they also help expand markets for organic milk producers. Innovation is rapidly changing the face of dairy beverages like never before, and organic milk is no exception.”

The facility will process and package milk in a variety of single-serve and shelf-stable (aseptic) bottles; value-added dairy products, including fortified and flavored milks, and creamers; milk varieties, including A2 production, organic grass-fed, Omega 3 fortified and lactose-reduced; extended-shelf-life milk in half-gallon cartons.