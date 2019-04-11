Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Loveland Ford to move to larger lot

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND — Loveland’s Ford dealership is planning to move from its longtime location at 999 E. Eisenhower Blvd. to a new, larger lot at the corner of East Eisenhower Boulevard and Boyd Lake Avenue.

According to a Loveland Reporter-Herald report, plans to relocate the dealership were recently approved by Ford Motor Co. The move is expected in about a year and a half.

The new lot will be 15 acres compared to the current five acres and will include a 2 showrooms, 50 service bays and space for about 900 cars, according to the Reporter-Herald.

Loveland Ford is owned by Roger Weibel.

