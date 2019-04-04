Inscripta adds $20M to Series C funding round

BOULDER — Inscripta Inc., a gene-editing technology company based in Boulder, has increased its previously announced Series C financing with an additional $20 million from existing investors. The new funding adds to the $85.5 million financing Inscripta announced in 2018, bringing the total raised for the round to $105.5 million.

“I would like to thank our investors for this expansion of our Series C round and their continued support and enthusiasm,” Kevin Ness, CEO of Inscripta, said in a prepared statement. “We are making rapid progress in developing an innovative suite of gene editing tools, and the funds from this round will help us ramp our commercialization efforts as we prepare to introduce these solutions to the market later this year.”

The new funding comes from existing investors Venrock, Foresite, Mérieux Développement, Paladin Capital Group, MLS Capital and NanoDimension.

Inscripta is developing a suite of gene-editing tools, including software, instruments and reagents that will increase the speed and efficiency of CRISPR-based gene editing.

“In my view, gene editing is where DNA sequencing was shortly before the advent of next-generation sequencing,” said John Stuelpnagel, chairman of Inscripta’s board of directors. “Researchers desperately need a scale transformation that will allow gene editing efforts to be as useful and as informative as possible. I believe that Inscripta will make that transformation possible.”

In December 2018, Inscripta announced the broad adoption of MAD7, the proprietary CRISPR enzyme the company has offered to commercial and academic researchers with no up-front licensing fees or “reach-through royalties” on discoveries made using the technology.