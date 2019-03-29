Fort Collins city manager recognized by magazine

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins city manager Darrin Atteberry was recently recognized as one of the country’s most visionary public sector leaders by Government Technology magazine.

The magazine named Atteberry to its list of Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers. The list will be featured in Government Technology’s April/May issue.

“This year’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers represent a cohort of leaders whose commitment to improving government is truly impressive,” Noelle Knell, editor of Government Technology magazine, said in a prepared statement. “We’re proud to honor their accomplishments and look forward to what they do next.”