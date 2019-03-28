IBM sued for age discrimination

BOULDER — International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) was sued for age discrimination on Wednesday, with three of the four plaintiffs formerly employed at the Boulder IBM facility.

The Reporter-Herald reported that the former workers were all over 55 years of age when they were terminated in 2016 and did not receive required information about the other workers laid off at that time.

The suit comes on the heels of a national report, cited in BizWest’s March edition, that older workers face special challenges. The national report included allegations that IBM potentially illegally cut older workers in violation of discrimination laws. IBM denied the allegations.