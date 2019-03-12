PT practice opens second location

BOULDER and LOUISVILLE — Coal Creek Physical Therapy has opened a second location in Boulder County.

Julie Byrt, owner and staff physical therapist, has opened at 350 Broadway, Unit 50 in Boulder. The office is in the Professional Medical Building at 27th and Broadway.

The company offers traditional orthopedic physical therapy rehabilitation, in addition to a number of specialties such as pelvic floor dysfunction therapy, post-partum care, vestibular dysfunction treatment, and insomnia and anxiety treatment. It has 10 physical therapists on staff.

“I hate to see people giving up things they love to do because of pain,” Byrt said in announcing the expansion. ”I became a physical therapist because I had seen too many people lose their passions in life and even their identities, with the loss of ability to move their body due to pain and injury.”