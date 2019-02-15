Boulder restaurants earn Four Diamond rating from AAA

BOULDER — Boulder eateries Frasca and The Flagstaff House Restaurant were recently awarded a Four Diamond Rating from AAA, the second highest rating a restaurant can receive from the travel organization.

Restaurants with a Four Diamond Rating must display “distinctive, creatively prepared cuisine, skillfully served in a notable environment,” according to a AAA news release.

A total of 18 restaurants in Colorado won a Four Diamond rating and only one, the Penrose Room at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, received Five Diamonds.