Boulder, Windsor restaurants named ‘Most Romantic’

BOULDER and WINDSOR — Boulder restaurants Flagstaff House and Black Cat joined Windsor’s Chimney Park on OpenTable’s latest list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.

OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, compiles the list by reviewing 12 million verified diner reviews of over 28,000 restaurants

“These 100 restaurants excel at setting the table for romance and creating intimate dining experiences at every service,” Caroline Potter, chief dining officer at OpenTable, said in a prepared statement.

The other Colorado restaurants on the list were Denver’s Mizuna and Nocturn.