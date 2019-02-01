Stanley hires Gilmore to chair film festival

ESTES PARK — The Stanley Hotel, which still intends to hold an international horror film festival, has hired Geoffrey Gilmore to chair the festival.

Gilmore is known for his service to the Tribeca Film Festival and for directing the Sundance Film Festival for 20 years, according to the Reporter-Herald.

The Stanley has received funding from the Colorado Office of Economic Development. Resources put into the film festival will have uses year around in attracting tourists to the town, according to the plan.