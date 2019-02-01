Bobo’s takes over former Canyon Bakehouse factory

LOVELAND — Bobo’s Oat Bars, trade name for Boulder-company Simply Delicious Inc., has begun production operations in the former Canyon Bakehouse plant at 1510 E. 11th St. in Loveland. It continues its operations in Boulder as well.

The company had a ribbon cutting at the new factory this week. The Coloradoan reported that Bobo’s had run out of production space in Boulder and needed to ramp up production to meet its growing number of orders.

Bobo’s received Series B funding in September last year, which it said at the time it would use to ramp up production. It also expanded its executive team to accommodate its growth.