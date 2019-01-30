Vergent names new CEO as Prechts prepare to retire

LOVELAND — Vergent Products Inc. has announced that Jay Dokter has been appointed CEO and president of the company, following the planned retirement of founders Terry and Diana Precht.

Vergent Products commercializes electro-mechanical products — including product design, manufacturing, fulfillment and repair — for commercial, industrial and medical device companies.

Dokter stepped into the role on Jan. 1 and will oversee all executive and operational functions.

The Prechts founded the company 23 years ago. Terry Precht plans to stay involved with the company for at least two years.

“We have known Jay for many years and have built a friendship of trust and mutual respect,” said Terry Precht in a prepared statement. “As we look forward to retirement, it only makes sense to transition with a team we trust while remaining involved during the transition.”

Prior to taking on his new role with Vergent, Dokter served as CEO of Bongo, the trade name for eduPresent LLC. He was also co-founder of Warehouse Business Accelerator and led several other companies as a serial entrepreneur. He also serves on the Loveland Business Partnership board of directors, sits on the board for Bongo and is a member of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m excited to take on the role of CEO and continue the reputation of an amazing company with an eye for growth and job creation,” Dokter said in a statement. “Vergent Products has the best client support, design capabilities, infrastructure, systems and quality control I have ever seen; but what makes it all work are the high-performance teams that make it all happen. It’s about the employees and its always about the employees. Many of the Vergent team members have been with the company for more than 10 years, that’s impressive.”