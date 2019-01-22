Credit unions in NoCo, Boulder Valley offer loan assistance to federal workers

In response to the ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government, credit unions in Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley are stepping up to provide assistance to furloughed workers.

Among those efforts is an offer of a fixed rate loan of up to $10,000 with no payments for 90 days and a term up to 24 months from Boulder’s Premier Credit Union.

“PMCU is offering Federal Government employees financial solutions during this difficult time,” Jason Bauer, Premier’s chief marketing officer, said in a prepared statement. “Our hope is to lessen the financial impact of the government shutdown on our members and individuals in our communities.”

Canvas Credit Union has launched a new program called Helping Hand Loan “designed to assist members who are caught in difficult situations such as the shutdown,” according to a Canvas news release.

The loan offers features such as no payments for 60 days and special lower interest rates.

“We care very deeply about our members, and this is an opportunity where we can step-up and really show it,” Tansley Stearns, Canvas chief people and strategy officer, said in a prepared statement. “Our goal of helping our members afford life means jumping in and providing a helping hand during times of need. We are committed to our family.”