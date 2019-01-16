Frederick Agilent site to soon start manufacturing

FREDERICK — Agilent Technologies Inc. plans to have its new Frederick location open for production in the second quarter of this year.

The site will have about 100 employees when it opens and has been hiring workers since August 2017, said Brian Carothers, vice president and general manager of Agilent Technologies, Nucleic Acid Solutions Division.

The facility will manufacture oligonucleotide active pharmaceutical ingredients.

“The site location was selected based on a favorable working relationship with Weld County and the state of Colorado as well as the proximity to the current Agilent manufacturing site in Boulder,” Carothers said in an emailed statement to BizWest. “The close proximity to the current NASD [Nucleic Acid Solutions Division] location allows for both sites to be managed under one leadership team.”