Aqua-Hot moves to larger facility in Frederick

FREDERICK – Aqua-Hot Heating Systems LLC, a 39-year-old company that builds hydronic heating systems for the recreational-vehicle industry, has acquired and moved into a 44,000-square-foot building to house its operations, manufacturing and distribution center.

The building, at 7755 Miller Drive, is a few hundred yards north of Aqua-Hot’s previous location. The company moved into the building in September following renovations.

“Aqua-Hot’s current growth made it necessary to move into a much larger and self-owned building,” said Selma Salihagic, Aqua-Hot’s general manager, in a prepared statement. “With this move, we now have the increased space and capacity to scale our production and logistics capabilities while providing ample room for growth as we develop and introduce new products. And with the new location’s proximity, we’ll be able to continue to serve our customers without any negative impact on our team members or suppliers during the move.”

Aqua-Hot will produce its 100, 200, 400, 600, and Gen1 series heating systems in the expanded space.

The company, with roots in Frederick since 2013, worked with Upstate Colorado Economic Development and the Town of Frederick in securing the new facility.

Aqua-Hot has manufactured hydronic heating solutions for RVs since 1984. Its products run on diesel, gasoline or propane fuels.

The company was purchased in May 2019 by Airxcel Inc., based in Wichita, Kansas. Airxcel designs, manufactures and distributes products for the RV industry. Its brands include 16 companies with 13 facilities across the United States and Europe. Airxcel is owned by L Catteron LP, a private equity firm based in Connecticut.

“As a longtime Weld County business, we are excited to see Aqua-Hot continue to expand and flourish in the Town of Frederick,” said Mike Freeman, chair of the Weld County Board of Commissioners. “This expansion represents continued investment into Weld County by the manufacturing sector, as well as the retention and creation of primary jobs. We look forward to continuing our partnership with companies like Aqua-Hot to support the thriving manufacturing industry in Weld County.”

Added Frederick Mayor Tracie Crites, “We congratulate Aqua-Hot on their success and are delighted they have chosen to continue to grow right here in Frederick.” She noted that the company offers “exciting career opportunities within our community. Aqua-Hot’s decision to remain in Frederick exemplifies how commitment to fostering and sustaining business relationships contributes to the enrichment of our community’s vitality.”