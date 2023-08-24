Hirsh Precision Products to celebrate opening of Frederick headquarters

FREDERICK — Hirsh Precision Products Inc. will celebrate the opening of its Frederick headquarters with a grand-opening celebration and open house on Oct. 6.

The event runs from noon to 4:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Registration is available here.

Hirsh, a precision manufacturer specializing in the aerospace, medical device and scientific sectors, consolidated its Colorado operations at 4300 Godding Hollow Parkway, near Interstate 25, occupying 65,000 square feet. The majority of the operations moved from Boulder and Louisville.

The facility includes new investments in machining technology and automation.

“We want to again welcome and congratulate Hirsh Precision Products as they near their grand opening in Frederick,” Mike Freeman, chair of the Weld County Commissioners, said in a written statement. “ In addition to the creation of new jobs and support of manufacturing in Weld County, Hirsh’s efforts to partner with local schools and organizations make the company a great asset for workforce development in the region. We are excited to have a company actively involved in helping educate and shape the young minds of the future workforce.”

The grand opening coincides with MFG Day, the largest workforce development initiative in the nation. Hirsh’s new headquarters will enable the company to offer more training and development opportunities and form new partnerships with programs and organizations throughout Weld County and Northern Colorado, the company said in a press release.“We are really grateful to be building relationships with the town of Frederick, Weld County and Upstate Colorado Economic Development,” Hirsh president and CEO Peter Doyle said in a written statement. “Their commitment to developing the local economy helps create jobs and attract talented people to the local area. Many of our team members live in the area and demonstrate the integrity, creativity, tenacity, and commitment to excellence that we look for. Learning how to succeed in precision machining is a fun, challenging and ever-evolving adventure. We look forward to partnering with the local community in the years ahead.”