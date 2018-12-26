Denver bakery moving to Longmont

LONGMONT — Babettes Artisan Breads, which closed its roughly five-year-old Denver operation last month, is opening a new location in Longmont.

The Longmont bakery will be in the city’s Prospect New Town development at 2030 Ionosphere St. It is expected to open in mid-January, according to Babettes’ website.

The new 3,000-square-foot space, formerly occupied by Open Door Brewing’s taproom, will be larger than the previous Babettes in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood and will include wood-fired pizza and cocktail bar, according to Visit Longmont.

Babettes will also have a large rooftop deck for customers to enjoy during warm weather months.