Aleph Objects names CEO, CTO

LOVELAND — Aleph Objects Inc., manufacturer of LulzBot 3D Printers, has appointed a new CEO and chief technology officer.

Grant Flaharty, company president, will serve as CEO in addition to his current role, according to an Aleph Objects news release.

Steven Abadie, who has been with Aleph Objects since its launch in 2011, will become the company’s CTO.

His primary focus will be on driving the development of new and innovative products, the release said.

“Additive manufacturing technology just keeps expanding at a mind-blowing rate,” Aleph Objects founder Jeff Moe said in a prepared statement. “The internal re-alignment of the company will ultimately serve to maintain a stronger focus on new product introduction going into this period of massive growth.”