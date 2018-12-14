Liqid raises more than $7M in capital

BROOMFIELD — Liqid Inc. has raised almost $7.5 million in capital.

The Broomfield-based tech company is raising the funds through debt and options to acquire securities, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 6. The date of first sale was Nov. 20. Liqid did not return a request for more information.

Liqid is a developer of agile technologies for data centers.