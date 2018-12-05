First Nations gets $100K for food access improvement programs

LONGMONT — First Nations Development Institute, a Longmont-based nonprofit that assists Native American tribes, has been awarded a $100,000 grant for programs to help communities improve access to healthy foods.

The grant comes from the Agua Fund and will benefit Native American communities in South Dakota as well as members of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, according to a First Nations news release.

Sponsored Content

Colorado Residents Can Save Through Wyoming Trust Laws

For many individuals and families, the tax benefits of living and doing business in Wyoming are quite appealing. If you own a highly-appreciated, low-basis investment such as stock or a closely-held business, a Wyoming Incomplete gift, Non-Grantor Trust (WING) may allow you to avoid state income tax on its sale, as well as provide other benefits. Read More

The grant will fund projects aimed at increasing the availability of healthy, locally-produced foods in Native American communities, reducing food insecurity, promoting entrepreneurship and increasing community control of local food systems, the release said.

Groups selected for grant funding will also be able to send representatives to Food Sovereignty Summit that First Nations will co-host with the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin. That event will be held in Wisconsin next fall.