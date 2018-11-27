CRG invests $65M in HNI Healthcare

BOULDER — CRG, a health-care industry investment firm with offices on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall, in Houston and New York, has invested $65 million in Texas-based physician practice management company HNI Healthcare Inc.

HNI leverages technology to create programs and performance metrics aimed at improving patient care, according to a company news release.

“As the country’s healthcare system continues its shift toward value-based care models, hospitals are being asked to deliver better outcomes at a lower cost,” CRG managing director Scott Li said in a prepared statement. “HNI’s technology-enabled care strategies drive superior results for hospitals and their patients. Using comprehensive management practices and data-rich workflow tools that guide decision making, HNI helps physicians meet and exceed the most critical indicators of hospital quality and financial performance.”

CRG is registered in Colorado as Capital Royalty L.P.

“As a healthcare-focused investor, CRG understands the unique aspects of today’s marketplace,” HNI CEO Mike Gonzales said in a statement. “They were thoughtful and pragmatic around financing the continued growth of HNI, which gives us the scale we need to make a positive impact on hospitals and health systems on a national level.”

That continued growth for HNI includes an acquisition earlier this month of Cleveland-based Martin Healthcare Group, which provides inpatient care and staffing solutions to acute and post-acute care hospitals across the Midwest and Florida.