Breakfast event to help employers navigate health insurance changes

LOVELAND — Navigating the complicated, changing world of employer-sponsored health insurance can baffle small and large businesses. Flood and Peterson Insurance, with offices in Greeley, Fort Collins and Denver, hopes to shed some light during this year’s renewal season on best practices to find an affordable strategy for employers.

The company will sponsor a BizWest Power Breakfast on Dec. 6 at which a nationally recognized expert will share insights. The event will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Embassy Suites, Loveland.

The keynote speaker will be Seth Denson, an author, public speaker, entrepreneur, and regular contributor to U.S. media outlets such as ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. He is the co-founder of GDP Advisors LLC — a U.S.-based consulting firm specializing in healthcare strategy and risk management. He is the author of The Cure: A Blueprint for Solving America’s Healthcare Crisis, which is set to be released in early 2019. He has experience surrounding compliance, data analytics and strategic development. In addition to his role at GDP Advisors, he is a founding board member of Paradigm Holdings LLC, a private health reinsurance company.

Employer-sponsored healthcare has and continues to be a major financial challenge for many organizations throughout the United States. Historically, companies have turned to the insurance markets to manage expenses only to find premiums continue to rise while the value of what is being purchased declines. As costs continue to increase, so too does the impact on culture, growth and company earnings.

“Seth will talk about how companies need to get off the one-year runway,” said Kendra Johnson, director of employee benefits solutions for Flood and Peterson, in an interview with BizWest.

“Companies need to start thinking about the long-term strategy. They may pay more in the first year, but the amount of money saved over time can be substantial — millions over five or 10 years,” Johnson said.

She said that large and small companies have similar questions for her firm as they try to figure out what type of health insurance plan to offer in the coming year. “Large companies want to know how they can have more control, and small companies want to know if they have any chance for control over what they’re doing,” she said. With the average-size company having 10 or fewer employees, “they don’t see any rhyme or reason for what’s happening.”

Flood and Peterson planned this event to help employers take a business-like approach to manage expenditures and find creative ways to meet health care needs of staff members. The event will help companies identify cost drivers, quantify them and prioritize solutions. It will offer strategies to access national networks, create new plan designs and help to retain premium costs that otherwise end up as insurance carrier profits, the company said in describing the breakfast event.

