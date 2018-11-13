Boulder Community Health to reorganize rehabilitation program

BOULDER — Boulder Community Health, in partnership with UCHealth and Children’s Hospital Colorado, is embarking on what the hospital is touting as a sweeping reorganization of its rehabilitation services.

The result of the reorganization will be the creation of a regional network of rehabilitation services, according to a BCH news release.

“Boulder Community Health’s vision is to thoughtfully develop partnerships that help us create and care for the healthiest community in the country,” BCH CEO Robert Vissers said in a prepared statement. “Combining resources with Children’s Colorado and UCHealth allows us to collectively provide more patients with access to a comprehensive range of top quality rehab services.”

BCH’s current adult outpatient rehabilitation unit is moving from its Boulder facility on Broadway to newly renovated facilities at the BCH Community Medical Center in Lafayette in Spring 2019. The program, which will be independently operated by BCH, will include services such as physical, occupational, speech and hand therapies.

This project is distinct from a previously announced partnership with Albuquerque-based Ernest Health Inc., to build a free-standing 40-bed rehabilitation hospital in Lafayette.

BCH withdrew from that partnership earlier this year, following an unexpected announcement by Ernest regarding pending corporate leadership and ownership changes, BCH spokesman Rich Sheehan said.

There are no immediate plans to revisit the Ernest partnership, he said.

BCH’s Outpatient Pediatric Rehabilitation program will relocate to the BCH Erie Medical Center, currently under construction and also scheduled to open in the spring, the release said.

As part of the reorganization, BCH is expanding its care alliance with Children’s Hospital Colorado to provide local patients additional access to services at Children’s Colorado Therapy Care Center in Broomfield.

“We’ve had a long and successful partnership with Children’s Colorado to jointly care for patients in the Intensive Care Nursery at Foothills Hospital,” Vissers said in a prepared statement. “In March of last year, we formed a care alliance to improve coordination of services across our respective organizations. We’re now expanding that care alliance to make it easier and faster for local families to get optimal care.”

Also in Broomfield, BCH is partnering with UCHealth to open an 18-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital. That unit is expected to open in mid-2019.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to an inpatient program in Lafayette.