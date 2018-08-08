BCH, UCHealth partnering on inpatient rehab services

BROOMFIELD — Boulder Community Health and UCHealth are planning to partner on providing inpatient rehabilitation services by mid-2019.

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Boulder Community Health, an independent health-care provider based in Boulder, and Aurora-based UCHealth will create a unit on the third floor of UCHealth’s hospital in Broomfield to provide the rehabilitation services. The unit will combine staff and specialists from Boulder Community Health and UCHealth.

BCH currently operates a 14-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit at Boulder Community Hospital, 1100 Balsam Ave. in northwest Boulder. That facility will close when the Broomfield unit opens.

“This partnership with UCHealth will enable us to give our community expanded services in a brand new, state-of-the-art facility while pulling together experts from UCHealth and BCH,” Dr. Robert Vissers, BCH’s president and chief executive, said in a prepared statement.

The two nonprofit health-care systems signed a letter of intent to form the partnership on Aug. 6. After construction, the new unit is expected to open in mid-2019 and will provide multidisciplinary therapy services to help restore strength and independence for patients recovering from serious injuries or illness.

“Broomfield Hospital has been expanding services we provide to the community, adding numerous specialists including orthopedic surgeons to care for larger numbers of patients,” said Derek Rushing, CEO of UCHealth Broomfield Hospital. UCHealth is a nonprofit health system that owns and operates Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, UCHealth Medical Group in Loveland, Broomfield Hospital, Grandview Hospital and Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park and University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. It also operates 150 clinics.

Boulder Community Health operates Foothills Hospital in Boulder and has facilities in Boulder and Broomfield counties.