Developers plan medical office building in Uptown

DENVER — Developers plan to build a five-story medical office building on the St. Joseph Hospital campus in Denver's Uptown area.

BusinessDen reports that Fidelis Healthcare Partners will build the 100,000-square-foot project on the northeast corner of the Park and 18th avenues and Ogden Street intersection. A two-level parking garage also will be built.

Fidelis is based in Dallas and is affiliated with Fidelis Realty Partners Ltd., which owns $3 billion in retail real estate in the southwestern United States.