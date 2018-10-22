Heska settles junk-fax case for $6.75M

LOVELAND — Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) has settled a lawsuit claiming that it violated the Junk Fax Prevention Act of 2005.

The Denver Business Journal reports that Heska, a Loveland-based veterinary-pharmaceutical company, agreed to pay $6.75 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by Shaun Fauley, a Naperville, Ill., veterinarian.

Fauley alleged that Heska in 2013 sent multiple faxes to him and more than 40 other recipients without first obtaining their permission. The faxes advertised the Heska Infusion Pump.

Heska filed a form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Oct. 16, detailing the settlement but denying any wrongdoing.

Fauley has initiated other lawsuits alleging violations of the Junk Fax Prevention Act.