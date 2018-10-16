Silicon Flatirons to hold conference on #GiveFirst and startups

BOULDER — Silicon Flatirons is hosting its annual entrepreneurship conference on Wednesday, where it will discuss and analyze the #GiveFirst mentality for entrepreneurs.

#GiveFirst is the mindset of individuals doing something good without securing a benefit. It’s not altruism — some sort of return is expected eventually — but it’s also not transactional.

The conference, called Community, Creativity and #GiveFirst, will take place from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the University of Colorado Law School in the Wittemeyer Courtroom in the Wolf Law Building. The address is 2450 Kittredge Loop Road in Boulder.

The conference will consist of several panels. The first, at 1:15 p.m., will be about the concept of #GiveFirst. It will be moderated by CU law school professor Scott Peppet and include Brad Feld, co-founder of Techstars and the Foundry Group who recently wrote a book on the #GiveFirst philosophy, and Sam Zell, billionaire businessman and founder of Equity Group investments.

There will also be a panel, at 2:30 p.m., “Groups, Knowledge and Adaptation of Startup Communities,” that will explore how the #GiveFirst mentality builds within a community, affects a person’s knowledge about the world and adapts within a community over time.

The final panel, at 4 p.m., “How Does #GiveFirst Go Right (and Wrong) for Companies and Individuals?” will explore how the mentality can benefit and harm entrepreneurs and their startup.

The full schedule for the event can be viewed online. The event is free to CU faculty, staff, students and alumni as well as to Silicon Flatirons sponsors. Tickets for the general public are $15 and will be $20 at the door. There will also be a free live stream. A parking attendant will be at the entrance of lot 470 from noon to 4:45 p.m. to distribute parking permits to attendees.