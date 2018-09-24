Aims board approves nearly $50M for expansion

GREELEY — The board of Aims Community College has approved a $49.5 million facilities expansion plan for the Greeley and Windsor campuses, which will see completion in 2021 and 2022.

The expansions will occur in four phases. The Greeley campus will add a welcome center with meeting and assembly areas. Also, the current College Center will undergo renovations to create a Student Center. At the Windsor campus, a new classroom building will be built to accommodate growing numbers of students. Also at Windsor, a Simulated City Training site will be built to meet needs of public safety programs.

“The benefits to students will be remarkable as they experience expanded opportunities in support services and programs,” said Ray Peterson, chairman of the board of trustees. “The welcome center will focus on integrating students and community members into the life of the campus from the moment they walk through the doors.”

The welcome center will be a one-stop shop of services and programs helping students acclimate to college life. Admissions, academic advising, financial aid and the bookstore are a sampling of services to be provided to students at the center. It will also host college-wide events.

“Renovation of the current College Center into a Student Center will significantly enhance students’ college experience,” said Trustee Carol Ruckel. It will enable increased food service options, a student lounge and a community space where students can get involved in college life. Also housed in the Student Center will be programs focused on student retention.

The Windsor campus classroom building will house aviation, associates of arts and associates of science students. “Simulation City will dramatically expand training opportunities for the Public Safety Institute, emergency responders, and criminal justice,” said Trustee Lyle Achziger. Aims will offer a police academy program during the day.

“This expansion meets our strategic plan initiatives and will be an investment in the community — for our citizens and learners,” said Aims CEO and President Dr. Leah L. Bornstein.

Funding for the expansion plan over the five years was approved in an outline of funding between reserves and operating budgets. The Aims Board of Trustees reviews the budget annually.