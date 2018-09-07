Paladina Health expands direct primary care offering to Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Paladina Health LLC, a Denver-based direct-primary-care organization that serves Colorado state employees, has expanded its services to Fort Collins.

Paladina provides individualized health care to approximately 7,400 state employees, in partnership with UnitedHealthcare and the state of Colorado.

The company also has expanded to Grand Junction and Sterling, and surrounding areas.

State employees who are on a UnitedHealthCare plan have had the option to take part in Paladina Health’s direct-primary-care services since 2015, but access to Paladina Health doctors has largely been limited to Front Range residents until now. Since the program expansion launched in April 2018, more than 1,000 state employees and families have taken advantage of the Paladina Health offering.

“It’s terrific to see these services offered to more state of Colorado employees,” Markie Davis, manager of employee benefits and risk management for the state of Colorado, said in a prepared statement. “The Paladina Health model improves access to quality healthcare and saves our employees time and money – two things that are invaluable to our workforce.”

Paladina Health’s patient benefits include same- or next-day appointments in the office, 24/7 access to their physician by phone or email, and the ability to address multiple health issues in a single appointment, all at no or little cost to the patient.

Paladina Health has more than 50 physician offices in nine states, with plans for growth. The new expansion is the first of its kind to incorporate existing, independently operated doctor’s offices vetted to offer Paladina Health benefits in areas where the company does not have brick-and-mortar locations. Paladina Health services are now available at 14 locations across Colorado.

The first direct primary care providers to sign on with Paladina Health under the new satellite locations are:

Drs. Robert Boyer & Michael Gorman of Trailhead Clinics in Grand Junction.

Dr. Jan Hester of Caring for the Family in Fort Collins.

Dr. Paula Frantz of Inspire Health in Sterling.

The doctor offices will continue to operate under their existing brand names and provide direct primary care to new and existing patients, which now includes state employees within a 25-mile radius of their respective markets through the Paladina Health expansion.