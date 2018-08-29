Oskar Blues’ beer collective launches its first pack of beers from multiple breweries

LONGMONT — Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective announced its first mixed pack of beer, full of options from different member breweries in the collective.

The Canarchy Mixed Pack Vol. 1 includes 12-ounce options from breweries in Florida, Michigan, Utah and Colorado.

The mix includes: Cigar City Brewing’s Jai Alai IPA, Oskar Blues Brewery’s Dale’s Pale Ale, Perrin Brewing’s Black Ale and Squatters Craft Beers’ Hop Rising.

The box will first hit North Carolina and Florida markets on Sept. 1.

The Canarchy Collective started in 2015 as a collective of breweries looking to disrupt the beer industry. Longmont-based Oskar Blues is one of its major members.